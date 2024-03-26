Judgment Day member hints his future in the group might be in doubt after what happened on WWE RAW

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW was a mixed bag for The Judgment Day. Every member did something of note on the show.

Finn Balor and Damian Priest ruined a match between DIY and The New Day, beating up both teams and Awesome Truth. Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley got into a brawl with Becky Lynch. Dominik Mysterio accompanied her and took a few shots from The Man.

Dirty Dom was also at ringside for JD McDonagh's match against Ricochet on WWE RAW. He was strictly instructed by Ripley and Priest to win at all costs, which didn't quite happen. McDonagh came close, but Ricochet got the victory.

Following the show, the Irishman took to Twitter to express his disappointment at another loss. JD McDonagh even stated he doesn't want to face Damian Priest after that defeat, which suggests he's afraid of the consequences. Perhaps his spot in The Judgment Day might be under threat.

Check out what he tweeted following WWE RAW:

"Another loss. Tired of feeling like this. Don't even want to see Priest's face tomorrow at breakfast. I KNOW," tweeted JD McDonagh.

Expand Tweet

It looks like McDonagh will have to start winning matches to regain the confidence of his Judgment Day teammates. Because, if it doesn't happen, they may look to replace him with another superstar currently on the WWE RAW roster.

Andrade has been considered a potential member thanks to his association with Dominik Mysterio and is willing to talk business with Rhea Ripley. Could he take JD McDonagh's place or potentially replace another member of the group? We shall find out soon enough.

Poll : Who will leave The Judgment Day first? JD McDonagh Dominik Mysterio 0 votes View Discussion