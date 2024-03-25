Former WWE champion needs to replace Damian Priest in The Judgment Day and take his MITB briefcase after WrestleMania 40

Damian Priest's time in The Judgment Day could be coming to an end, especially with a potential new member lurking in the shadows. After all, Señor Money in the Bank did have hostile run-ins with Rhea Ripley earlier this year.

As a result, after Priest and Finn Balor potentially lose their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title at WrestleMania 40, a change could be imminent. Ripley may decide to kick him out of The Judgment Day and replace him with Andrade.

El Idolo is being considered as a possible member thanks to his association with Dominik Mysterio. This alliance would turn him into a bigger star following his WWE return earlier this year. However, that's not it. Andrade should also win the Money in the Bank contract from Damian Priest.

It would benefit everyone involved, including the current briefcase holder himself.

WWE has seemingly missed the boat on Damian Priest's Money in the Bank cash-in

The window for Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract is getting smaller. It's been months since he felt like a legitimate threat to the World Heavyweight Champion. WWE should have pulled the trigger on Priest's cash-in in the summer of 2023, with Finn Balor also in the title picture.

That would have garnered much interest, and The Archer of Infamy was a good fit for the main event scene then. Unfortunately, he isn't anymore, especially after losing feuds involving Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, and Drew McIntyre.

While Damian Priest wouldn't be taken seriously as world champion, he is likelier to fail his cash-in than become WWE or World Heavyweight Champion after looking like a fool too many times. It might be best to turn Priest babyface and rebuild his credibility as a potential main eventer.

He can even feud with The Judgment Day after they kick him out. But why should Andrade be the one to beat Damian Priest and become the new Señor Money in the Bank?

Andrade has a history with Drew McIntyre

Andrade is currently on the up, and a quick briefcase win would only further boost his stock. The negative stigma of Damian Priest's failed cash-in attempts would be washed away instantly, while El Idolo can sneakily go after Drew McIntyre, who needs to win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

The duo have locked horns multiple times in the past, with Andrade winning the NXT Title from The Scottish Warrior. He can surprise McIntyre with a cash-in a month after 'Mania, setting up an intriguing feud. It would also be a great opportunity for the Mexican star to show the world his excellent in-ring skills on a larger scale.

It would be a fun way to pass some time for Drew McIntyre as he waits for CM Punk to get cleared in the summer. He can even turn into a tweener while chasing Andrade and winning back his title before returning to being a heel when The Second City Saint comes back during the summer.

