Triple H needs to ensure 38-year-old star wins his WrestleMania XL match or his main event career in WWE will be over

WrestleMania XL is on the horizon and several matches have been made official for the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia. While every superstar on the card would look to shine their stars and emerge victorious in their respective matches, there is one superstar who desperately needs to redeem himself at The Show of Shows.

The name in question is Monday Night RAW Superstar Drew McIntyre. The 38-year-old will compete against Seth Rollins at the April spectacle as he looks to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. Triple H needs to ensure that McIntyre wins at WrestleMania XL, as the latter has been struggling to get back to the top for the past couple of years.

The Scottish Warrior has been in pursuit of winning a world title and reclaiming his lost glory since 2020. Therefore, The Game must end his quest for redemption at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, if Drew McIntyre fails to grab a victory at Mania, it will substantially impede his main event career, affecting his stock and all the buildup for his intriguing heel character would go in vain.

Besides, it might also have long-term consequences for the company, as it could play a pivotal role in his contract situation with WWE, which is hanging up in the air as McIntyre has not yet signed a new contract as per the latest reports.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, WWE has been portraying him as the underdog and Seth Rollins seems to be underestimating McIntyre in the episodes of RAW. Therefore, Triple H needs to ensure that The Scottish Warrior finally redeems himself at WrestleMania XL by winning the World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE could put a special guest referee in the Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre WrestleMania XL match

The animosity between Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins has reached its apogee and WWE could add more to it. There's a possibility that the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XL could have a special guest referee in the form of CM Punk.

It is because Punk has a history with both superstars and there couldn't be any better way to make this match more riveting. Moreover, this would also allow WWE to put the Second City Saint at The Show of Shows since he would not be able to compete at the two-night extravaganza in Philadelphia this year.

Not only will his involvement in the feud make the Rollins-McIntyre saga more compelling, but it could also give rise to ineffable things. Hence, WWE could put CM Punk as the special guest referee in the World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania XL to add layers to this rivalry.

Expand Tweet

Besides, the Straight Edge Superstar also dropped a major hint about his involvement at the Philadelphia spectacle on a video package on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW. Hence, the prospect of it happening is plausible.

Poll : Do you want to see Drew McIntyre win the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion