15-time world champion must insert himself in Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre's WrestleMania XL feud on WWE RAW next week

Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at the 40th installment of WrestleMania next month. During the recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The Visionary and The Scottish Psychopath traded verbal shots during an intense promo.

However, the upcoming episode of the flagship show might see 15-time world champion CM Punk inserting himself into the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre.

For those unaware, the Best in the World will appear on the forthcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, which will emanate live from Punk's hometown, Chicago. Since Punk has had skirmishes with Seth and McIntyre in recent times, the former champion could insert himself by becoming a special guest referee for their World title clash at The Show of Shows or by taking potshots at the duo.

The chances of this probable scenario also increased after a recent video package of Punk, which aired during the latest RAW, saw the former AEW star seemingly confirming his presence at WrestleMania XL.

The last time Punk made his television presence on RAW, he was brutally assaulted by The Scottish Warrior. Additionally, Drew McIntyre has taken regular potshots at the former world champion during his absence.

It will be intriguing to see if Punk responds to McIntyre on the upcoming episode of RAW.

WWE released Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes' new merchandise

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes will join forces to compete in a tag team showdown against The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night 1 of The Showcase of the Immortals.

Ahead of their blockbuster showdown against The Bloodline the Stamford-based Promotion has released new merchandise for the tag team of The Visionary and The American Nightmare. The design of the merch seemingly indicates that their alliance would be called ''Freakin Nightmare.''

Considering their past, it would be interesting to see if Rollins and Cody manage to co-exist during their WrestleMania match against The Bloodline.