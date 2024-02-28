Drew McIntyre's WWE contract status takes another turn - Reports

Drew McIntyre's contract situation has taken another turn today after it was previously reported that he re-signed with WWE.

The Scottish Warrior emerged victorious in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match this past Saturday night in Perth, Australia. He appeared on last night's episode of RAW and continued to take shots at CM Punk. McIntyre will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Earlier today, BWE Wrestling reported that the former WWE Champion had re-signed with the promotion. However, Alex McCarthy of The Daily Mail is now reporting that is not the case, and the veteran has not agreed to a new deal with the company. The 38-year-old's contract is reportedly set to expire following WrestleMania 40 in April.

Expand Tweet

Former WWE writer claims Drew McIntyre's segment fell flat on RAW

Vince Russo thought the promo between Drew McIntyre and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins last night on WWE RAW left a lot to be desired.

Speaking on this week's edition of Legion of RAW, the wrestling veteran discussed the promo between the two superstars last night. During the promo, McIntyre tried to convince Rollins that fighting The Bloodline was a bad idea, and would only lead to the heel faction interfering in their match at WrestleMania 40.

Rollins noted that McIntyre could be right, but some risks are worth taking, and he vowed to help take down The Bloodline. Russo stated that the promo was missing something and fell flat last night on WWE RAW.

“I don’t know, bro, but again. Again, bro, there was a mic drop, and it ended flat.” [39:01 - 39:07]

You can check out the full episode of Legion of RAW in the video below:

Drew McIntyre claimed that he prayed for CM Punk's injury and slept like a baby after it happened. The Scottish Warrior continues to take shots at the veteran while he is out with an injury. It will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre down the line.

Have you enjoyed Drew McIntyre's heel turn so far? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.