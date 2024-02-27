Massive update on Drew McIntyre's WWE future - Reports

A new potential update on the WWE future of Drew McIntyre has come to the fore.

The Scottish Warrior has lately become the talk of the pro wrestling world, thanks to his triumphant win in the six-man Elimination Chamber Match in Perth, Australia. He will now challenge Seth "Freakin" Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40.

In recent months, there has been a cloud of uncertainty over his status with the Stamford-based promotion since the word got out that he has yet to sign a new contract. Rumor has it that McIntyre's current deal will expire shortly after WrestleMania 40, giving rise to speculation of a potential move to All Elite Wrestling.

The latest report from BWE has quashed the abovementioned speculations. Drew McIntyre is said to have re-signed with WWE, though no further details on the length of his contract extension have been given.

The Scotsman recently underwent a drastic character change, seemingly giving him a second lease on his career. It will be interesting to see if McIntyre will finally receive his crowning moment in front of a jam-packed crowd come WrestleMania in Philadelphia.

