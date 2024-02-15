Backstage report on how Drew McIntyre is feeling about his WWE career as he still hasn't signed a new contract

Drew McIntyre's contract is running up, and it is reportedly set to expire very soon. With the Sctosman yet to sign a new deal with WWE, a new report has emerged about his contract status and how he's feeling about his career.

Drew McIntyre has been on a roll for the last few months since turning heel and taking things to the next level. We're seeing a brand new side of the Scotsman, as this is the first time he has become a villain since his main event run in 2020.

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that while Drew McIntyre hasn't signed a new deal with WWE, he's feeling very good about his character change. Meltzer added it is probable that McIntyre will sign a new contract, but it's still not a done deal:

"The answer to that is no he has not signed a new deal, but he seems very happy so far with his new character and he's really excited about it, and they're working with the idea that he's not going anywhere. But nothing's signed. I think the talk of him taking a lot of time off and everything like that - probably not. He'll probably sign a new deal. But it's still just a 'probable' until it happens." [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Fans will be hoping that McIntyre signs a new contract with WWE. He has been a menace to some of RAW's top babyfaces, like Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso.

Drew McIntyre is set for a blockbuster clash on RAW next week

In what looks to be the most exciting RAW main event in a while, The Scottish Warrior will be going up against Cody Rhodes in a blockbuster main event next week.

It will be McIntyre's last match before WWE makes a pit stop on The Road to WrestleMania at Perth for Elimination Chamber 2024. McIntyre is set to compete in the Elimination Chamber match to determine the next #1 contender for Seth Rollins' World Heavyweight title.

McIntyre lost to Rollins at Crown Jewel in November last year and on the Day 1 edition of RAW this year. Following a series of clashes with Cody Rhodes, the two are set to battle it out in the main event next week.

