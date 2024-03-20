34-year-old star seemingly teases joining Judgment Day after WWE RAW

The Judgment Day is a dominant faction on the WWE RAW brand, and a 34-year-old star has seemingly teased joining the stable.

The group currently consists of Finn Balor & Damian Priest, holding the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, Rhea Ripley as the Women's World Champion, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh.

Ever since Andrade returned to the Stamford-based promotion from AEW, he has been trying to have a conversation with young Mysterio. On this week's edition of Monday Night RAW, the 34-year-old star was seen in the Judgment Day locker room in a backstage segment.

Dirty Dom told the former NXT Champion that things have changed since the last time he was in WWE and that Judgment Day runs the Red brand show. Rhea Ripley added that the heel stable does not extend invitations to anyone and that their crew is a very exclusive club.

Mami mentioned that if Andrade continues to impress them, then they will think of possibly recruiting him. Taking to Instagram, the former United States Champion shared snippets of his backstage conversation with the Judgment Day and seemingly hinted at aligning with them down the line:

"🤔🤔🤔!!! #thejudgmentday #wwe #andradeelidolo See you next week in CHICAGO #cmpunk house 👊🏻👊🏻👊🏻," he wrote.

Check out the star's Instagram post below:

Judgment Day member changing his appearance and leaving the group to become a major star must happen, says ex-WWE employee

Damian Priest could become the next top Latin superstar, according to a former WWE employee, Tommy Carlucci.

While speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, Carlucci mentioned that Senor Money in the Bank could be the next big Latin star after Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio. But for that to happen, the former WWE employee noted that The Archer of Infamy should leave the Judgment Day faction and appear with a new look:

"The other guy I wanted to hit was Damian Priest because they were always looking for that next Latin star. I know that because I was on international TV for years. And they knew Rey Mysterio wasn't gonna be around forever. So, they really never found that next huge Latin star like Rey Mysterio. I think Damian Priest could be that guy if he changes his look a little, get him out of The Judgment Day, because he is money in my eyes," he said.

Watch the full episode below:

Only time will tell if Priest makes his departure from Judgment Day and other stars welcome Andrade as the newest member of the stable.

