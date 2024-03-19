Judgment Day member changing his appearance and leaving the group to become a major star must happen, says ex-WWE employee

Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci believes Damian Priest could become the next top Latin superstar.

Priest is currently a member of The Judgment Day, alongside JD McDonagh, Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Rhea Ripley. Over the past year, the 41-year-old received a significant push, winning the 2023 Money in the Bank briefcase. He and Balor also captured the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle podcast, Carlucci addressed Priest's future in the Stamford-based company, claiming he could become the next big Latin star after Rey Mysterio. However, the former WWE employee suggested that Señor Money in the Bank must leave The Judgment Day and change his look.

"The other guy I wanted to hit was Damian Priest because they were always looking for that next Latin star. I know that because I was in international TV for years. And they knew Rey wasn't gonna be around forever. So, they really never found that next huge Latin star like Rey Mysterio. I think Damian Priest could be that guy if he changes his look a little, get him out of The Judgment Day, because he is money in my eyes," he said. [25:38 - 26:02]

Damian Priest teased cashing in at WWE WrestleMania XL

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to defend his title against the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes on night two of WrestleMania XL. Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title.

The two world champions are also scheduled to compete on night one of this year's Show of Shows. The Visionary will join forces with The American Nightmare to face The Rock and The Tribal Chief in a massive tag team match.

In a recent interview with Ten Count, Priest teased cashing in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania XL. He claimed it would be intriguing to have both world champions in the same building as him.

Priest is set to compete at this year's Show of Shows as he and his partner Finn Balor will defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles in a Six-Pack Ladder match.

Do you think Damian Priest has the potential to become the next big Latin superstar? Hit the discuss button and sound off.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.