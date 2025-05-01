Judgment Day member hints at shock WWE retirement - "I know it's coming"

2025 is the year of retirements with WWE legends like John Cena and Goldberg being scheduled to bid goodbye to the business by the end of the year. Now, Judgment Day member Carlito has also hinted at potentially calling a day soon.
The former US Champion is one of the most entertaining performers on WWE, whose comedic timing has won over the fans in recent months. Carlito's inclusion in the Judgment Day has been lauded by everyone as he shares great chemistry with everyone in the stable. Though he doesn't wrestle as often as his stablemates, he is a constant presence during the group's segments.
In a recent chat with Metro, the 46-year-old star addressed that since age was catching up to him, his retirement might not be too far away.
"Your body sometimes let’s you know. Who knows? But I know it’s coming," said Carlito.
Furthermore, he added that he was focused on enjoying his time in the business and making the most of the opportunities coming his way.
"Just having fun, man. And with what time I’ve got left, just giving it whatever I can," he added.
Carlito is a fan of how Triple H is running WWE
A few months back, in an interview, Carlito confessed that he preferred working under Triple H's leadership when compared to Vince McMahon. The Judgment Day member was particularly happy with how The Game had made it a point to put young talent in the forefront rather than relying on veteran and bygone stars.
"Yeah, I think what he's doing, you know, he's done a youth movement which wasn't, they didn't have that in the past. It doesn't really help me out now, but I appreciate that's the way the business should be going."
Though he isn't immediately calling it a day, it remains to be seen for how long Carlito chooses to entertain WWE fans before walking into the sunset for good.