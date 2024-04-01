Judgment Day member injured one week before WrestleMania title match; shows off graphic injury

Only a week before WrestleMania a Judgment Day member has suffered a graphic injury and has shown it off on social media.

Easter appears to have not gone according to everyone's plan, at least when it comes to Finn Balor. The star has been waiting to see what happens at WrestleMania, with multiple stars set to challenge for the tag team titles in a 12-person ladder match.

However, before he can even get there, the star appears to have suffered a bad injury.

He took to social media and turned around that he was sporting an enormous lump on his forehead, clearly having taken a blow there at some point. Given that he performed at WWE Syracuse for the live event against New Day to defend his tag team title, it could be that the injury is from the match itself.

Fans can see the wound here.

Fans will hope it's not serious and he will still be able to wrestle at the show, but given that it just appears to be a lump, things don't look too bad.

The other Judgment Day members have yet to react, but when they do, it will be interesting what they say. It remains to be seen if the star turns up on RAW this week.

Finn Balor is familiar with injuries in WWE, even before the Judgment Day

Balor has a history of injuries at the wrong time. The most memorable one came when he defeated Seth Rollins in the final of the tournament to become the first-ever WWE Universal Champion.

Unfortunately for him, it was not a prize that he'd get to enjoy for too long, as the very next day he had to give the title away thanks to an injury to his shoulder during the match against Rollins.

Since then, the Judgment Day star has not received that same main event push which allowed him to win the big title.