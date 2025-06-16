Judgment Day member having major issues heading to WWE RAW

A member of The Judgment Day is having some major issues getting to this week's venue of WWE RAW. Tomorrow night's episode of the red brand will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Raquel Rodriguez took to social media today to share that she was having difficulty traveling to tomorrow night's episode of WWE RAW. The veteran shared a video from the airport on her Instagram story at Houston, Texas, and noted that her flight had been delayed for over three hours.

"Gotta love Houston weather. Delayed 3+ hrs!!" Rodriguez wrote.

Rodriguez's flight was delayed today. [Image credit: Raquel Rodriguez on Instagram]

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

Rodriguez is scheduled to compete in a high-stakes match during tomorrow night's show. The Judgment Day star will be facing Asuka, Ivy Nile, and Stephanie Vaquer in a Queen of the Ring Fatal Four-Way qualifying match.

Trending

Asuka has not been in action since Backlash 2024. The Empress of Tomorrow missed several months of action due to a knee injury but is scheduled to return tomorrow night on RAW.

Judgment Day star could be in line for a babyface turn on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor should turn babyface in the weeks ahead on WWE RAW, thought a wrestling insider.

Dominik Mysterio pinned Balor in a Fatal Four-Way match at WrestleMania 41 to become the new Intercontinental Champion. Mysterio and the inaugural Universal Champion have not been on the same page in recent weeks on the red brand, and it could result in Balor exiting the faction.

Speaking on WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes said that the veteran needs to turn babyface soon. The wrestling insider suggested that the rest of the faction would remain intact if Balor were to depart in the weeks ahead.

"I think Finn Balor needs a run again as a babyface. I think the rest of the group probably remains as is when they break up and then Finn goes into the babyface category, think it would do well," he said.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan are currently in their fourth reign as Women's Tag Team Champions. Morgan is scheduled to battle Kairi Sane in a singles match tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More