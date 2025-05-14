Judgment Day member potentially set for babyface run in WWE (Exclusive)

The Judgment Day has been a heel faction ever since its inception. While past members like Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were widely loved and cheered by the fans, their characters remained heels till the time they were a part of the faction.
Now, it seems like one of the current members of The Judgment Day could be set for a babyface run in WWE. Tensions seem to be rising between Finn Balor and the rest of the members, especially since Dominik Mysterio pinned Balor to win the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41.
While responding to a fan question on the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes stated that the Prince needs a babyface run again. He said Balor could be the one to become one of the good guys from the current members of the Judgment Day.
"I think Finn Balor needs a run again as a babyface. I think the rest of the group probably remains as is when they break up and then Finn goes into the babyface category, think it would do well.," he said. [From 20:44 onwards]
Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter agreed with Finn being the one to go on a babyface run, but also presented another name. He chimed in with how much the fans have been loving the current Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio.
"I agree but I think the fans want Dominik to be the babyface in that group. They absolutely adore Dominik.," Apter said. [From 21:00 onwards]
The younger Mysterio has certainly come a long way since he first joined The Judgment Day. Dominik used to be one of the most hated guys by the WWE Universe, and he's successfully won them over now. All that remains now is to see if he gets a babyface run sometime in the near future.
Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use any quotes from this article.