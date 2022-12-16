Judgment Day member Finn Balor has sent a powerful message to other WWE Superstars as the faction continues to portray its dominance on Monday Night RAW.

After Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest, Balor joined Judgment Day and became its de facto leader on the night after Hell in a Cell 2022, deposing founder Edge. Then Dominik Mysterio joined the stable's ranks after attacking his father, Rey, at Clash at the Castle. The four-person faction is now running roughshod over RAW.

Since joining the faction, none of the four members have held any championships so far. But moving forward, Finn Balor is hoping to change that!

The first-ever Universal Champion took to Twitter and asserted that no WWE Superstars could escape Judgment Day's wrath. Balor claimed that the four members would undoubtedly be a problem for the roster, but there's no solution to them.

"TJD, 4 Problems, No Solutions," he wrote.

You can check out Finn Balor's tweet below:

Jim Cornette previously stated that Finn Balor shouldn't lead the Judgment Day faction

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette believes that Finn Balor is not a good leader for the Judgment Day faction and suggested Damian Priest as his replacement.

While reviewing a previous RAW episode on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the veteran stated that Finn Balor should not be the leader of the sinister stable. Instead, he wished Edge was there to lead the group.

"They got the fu**ing whole reason for their group pulled away from them, and in his [Edge] spot somebody [Finn Balor] that's half Ripley's size and has been used as a - excellent technical in-ring wrestler and not a good promo - flunkey that everybody beat forever. Priest, by his presence, is technically still the leader, but he's not ready to be a leader in people's eyes because they didn't go through the process," Cornette noted.

The former WWE manager believes the company made a mistake by removing Edge from the faction and thinks the company should have extended the Hall of Famer's tenure.

