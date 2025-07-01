Judgment Day member makes a huge statement after the newest version of the group is revealed on WWE RAW

Judgment Day member JD McDonagh sent a bold message after he and Finn Balor won the WWE World Tag Team Championships on RAW. McDonagh and Balor defeated The New Day to become two-time World Tag Team Champions.

On the same show, the newest version of The Judgment Day was officially revealed with the addition of Roxanne Perez, who is now one-half of the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez. Perez has replaced the injured Liv Morgan.

On X, McDonagh claimed that he and Balor were the number one tag team in the world.

"The NUMBER 1 Tag Team in the world," McDonagh wrote.

Vince Russo questioned WWE's decision to have The New Day lose to The Judgment Day on RAW

Vince Russo was confused by the outcome of The New Day vs. The Judgment Day tag team match on WWE RAW. He felt that Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston's heel turn made no sense.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo had the following to say about Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods' booking. He also spoke about Balor and McDonagh's previous reign as champions.

"I'm trying to figure out, what was the point of The New Day heat with Big E and them turning heel and remember, their family was showing up at the matches, and now we just take the tag team titles [sic], put the titles back on Balor and McDonagh, who were never over when they had the titles. So what this is telling you is, it doesn't matter. It doesn't matter who has the titles. It doesn't matter that we started this big heel run with New Day, and now we've just beaten, none of it matters. I'm watching that match. Why do I care who wins this match?"

The New Day successfully defended the title once on TV after dethroning The War Raiders at WWE WrestleMania 41. It remains to be seen what Balor and McDonagh are capable of as the new champions.

