Judgment Day member mocks Dominik Mysterio with a three-word message amid tension within the faction

Damian Priest took to social media to hilariously mock his Judgment Day stablemate, Dominik Mysterio.

Both Priest and Mysterio will be in action at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event. Priest will compete in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, while Dominik will face Cody Rhodes.

Taking to his Instagram story, Priest sent a three-word message to Dominik and mocked him for his lack of "survival skills." In all fairness to Dominik, he was caught off guard by his Judgment Day stablemate.

Check out a screengrab of Priest's Instagram story and message to Dominik:

Priest is currently in preparation to potentially win this year's Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He will be joined in the ring by LA Knight, Logan Paul, Santos Escobar, Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Butch.

A few weeks ago, the Judgment Day member was unsuccessful in his attempt to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship by beating Seth Rollins on Monday Night RAW.

Dominik Mysterio put his upcoming opponent Cody Rhodes on notice ahead of Money in the Bank

Ahead of the Money in the Bank premium live event, Dominik Mysterio put his upcoming opponent Cody Rhodes on notice with a message on Twitter.

Taking to the social media app, Mysterio took shots at Rhodes' "royal family" as he praised his Judgment Day stablemates, whom he considers to be his family in WWE. Dominik Mysterio wrote:

"Wrestling has more then one royal family…#TheJudgmentDay #DirtyDom"

The feud between Dominik and Cody began in the absence of Brock Lesnar, who was previously in a feud with The American Nightmare. Rhodes and Lesnar crossed paths in two consecutive matches at Backlash and Night of Champions.

Following Rhodes' program with the Judgment Day member, he could potentially face The Beast Incarnate in a trilogy at the SummerSlam premium live event.

