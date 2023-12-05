Judgment Day member mocks title challengers with hilarious post ahead of WWE RAW

A Judgment Day member mocked the number one contenders for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship ahead of RAW on social media. The name in question is JD McDonagh.

On the November 27 edition of WWE's Monday night show, the Creed Brothers won a tag team turmoil match to become the number one contenders for the championship held by Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest. Julius and Brutus Creed eliminated DIY, The New Day, and Imperium to win the match. Earlier in the bout, DIY had pinned Alpha Academy and Indus Sher.

JD McDonagh recently took to his Twitter account to mock The Creed Brothers. In a hilarious post, the 33-year-old warned Dominik Mysterio, referring to The Creed Brothers as 'scary wrasslers'. The Irish superstar is set to team up with the latter to face the number-one contenders later tonight on RAW.

"Look out Dirty @DomMysterio35 , the scary wrasslers are gonna get us. 😏," McDonagh wrote.

You can check JD McDonagh's tweet below:

The Creed Brothers have been pretty impressive since their arrival on the main roster. It will be interesting to see how the two young superstars perform against the stablemates of the Tag Team Champions ahead of the eventual title-deciding fight.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels praises Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio

During his recent appearance on Cheap Heat, Shawn Michaels was all praise for Dominik Mysterio. The former WWE World Champion praised the Judgment Day member for his professionalism.

HBK expressed his admiration for Dom's hard work. Michaels also revealed that every time he meets the latter's father, Rey Mysterio, he lets the WWE Hall of Famer know that he has raised a gentleman in Dominik.

"It's hard for me not to admire the young man who's worked so hard for us. Technically, I guess it's early, and he's young. He's got a great opportunity. I have seen other people with less get a lot chirpier and be a lot more difficult to deal with professionally. He has just been a joy more so than anything else. I appreciate that, and I tell Rey every time I see him, 'He is a great performer and everything else. But, you've raised a wonderful young man there.' And I hope that means a lot to him because he really is. I admire him, a great deal as a young man," Shawn Michaels said.

What are your views on The Heartbreak Kid's statement? Are you a fan of The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio? Sound off in the comments section below.