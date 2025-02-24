Judgment Day member Raquel Rodriguez makes major prediction ahead of tonight's WWE RAW; Liv Morgan also involved

Raquel Rodriguez will team up with Liv Morgan on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW. The Judgment Day member made a major prediction ahead of her and Morgan's Women's Tag Team Championship match.

Rodriguez and Morgan have been feuding with Bianca Belair and Naomi lately. On a recent edition of WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis revealed footage of The Judgment Day members leaving the parking lot when Jade Cargill was being stretchered into the ambulance, following the attack on her. The GM of the blue brand hinted at the possibility of them being suspects in the attack.

Ahead of tonight's edition of RAW, Rodriguez has predicted that she and Morgan will win the Women's Tag Team Championship for the third time. They are yet to hold the titles as part of The Judgment Day faction.

"TONIGHTTTTTT #3X," wrote Rodriguez.

You can check out Rodriguez's post below:

Belair and Cargill became two-time Women's Tag Team Champions at last year's Bash In Berlin Premium Live Event. With Cargill injured, Naomi has stepped up to team up with The EST in recent months.

Raquel Rodriguez has expressed her desire to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Liv Morgan

Raquel Rodriguez has already made it clear that she wants to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with Liv Morgan.

Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, Rodriguez opened up about her 2025 goals. She claimed that one of her primary goals this year was to become a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion. She said:

"I definitely want to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship titles again with my girl Liv, so that we can be three-time Women’s Tag Team Champs. That’s a goal for sure that hopefully is something we’re gonna start pursuing soon."

Raquel Rodriguez joined The Judgment Day after Bad Blood Premium Live Event last October. She helped Morgan retain the Women's World Championship over Rhea Ripley at the PLE and has been loyal to The Miracle Kid ever since. Shortly afterward, she officially became a member of the heel stable on WWE RAW.

