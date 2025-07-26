  • home icon
  Judgment Day member Raquel Rodriguez publicly seen with 41-year-old male WWE Superstar ahead of major show

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jul 26, 2025 21:12 GMT
Raquel Rodriguez is a member of The Judgment Day (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Judgment Day member and one-half of the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions, Raquel Rodriguez, was seen with Santos Escobar ahead of a major show. The WWE Superstars are in Mexico for two live events, with the first one taking place later tonight at Arena CDMX in Mexico City and another one tomorrow at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

Rodriguez currently holds the championship with Roxanne Perez. She originally won the gold with Liv Morgan on RAW after WrestleMania 41, making them four-time Women's Tag Team Champions. However, Morgan's injury led to Perez taking her place as the new title holder, at least for the time being.

On her Instagram story, Raquel Rodriguez shared a selfie with Escobar from Mexico City ahead of the two major live events.

Check out a screengrab of Rodriguez's Instagram story:

Escobar is the leader of the new Legado Del Fantasma. The group consists of Angel and Berto, who are the reigning AAA World Tag Team Champions. The title will be on the line in next week's edition of SmackDown in an open challenge.

WWE shared a video on social media confirming that Los Garza will put the title on the line. The 41-year-old superstar hyped up the open challenge on behalf of his stablemates.

Raquel Rodriguez opened up about being a member of The Judgment Day

Raquel Rodriguez opened up about being a part of The Judgment Day, stating that she had a connection with Liv Morgan. The 34-year-old superstar believes that she brought a different element to the faction.

Speaking on Chris Van Vliet's INSIGHT podcast, she said:

"I had my connection with Liv [Morgan], of course. So I had that beautiful connection with Liv. So when I was getting healthy and coming back, we talked a little bit, and she was like, 'I think this is something that would be beneficial for the Judgment Day,' especially just having her at the forefront with Dominik, and I think it just brought another element to The Judgment Day. So it really wasn't hard for me. I think I was just born in." [H/T Chris Van Vliet]
Raquel Rodriguez joined The Judgment Day after helping Liv Morgan retain the WWE Women's World Championship at Bad Blood 2024.

Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

