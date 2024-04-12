Judgment Day member reacts to CM Punk's photo with Cathy Kelley and Jackie Redmond

Cathy Kelley recently shared backstage photos with CM Punk and Jackie Redmond which caught the attention of a Judgment Day member. That would be Damian Priest.

At WrestleMania XL, Punk was on commentary during Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre. Following his victory, The Scottish Warrior taunted Punk at the commentator's desk but it eventually backfired. Punk's attack on McIntyre allowed Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract and become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

On Instagram, Priest reacted to Punk's photo with Kelley and Redmond with the face with tears of joy emoji.

Check out a screengrab of Priest's comment on Kelley's Instagram post below:

It will be interesting to see what the future has in store for The Archer of Infamy.

WWE Superstar Damian Priest discussed R-Truth's alliance with The Judgment Day

For several months, R-Truth tried to align with The Judgment Day but the fearsome faction eventually got rid of him by attacking him.

While speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Priest opened up about working with Truth. The Archer of Infamy described the veteran as a "pet or toy."

"So R-Truth, he was fun. He was fun like a pet to have or like a toy that you get and you're enjoying it at first but then it gets old. Then you throw it away and you get something else. So for me, R-Truth was something that we were having fun for a minute but at the end of the day, The Judgment Day, we like to handle business a certain way and we needed to get back to that. We're champions, we're headliners. We're the most dominant faction in the company and we needed to get back to that," Damian Priest said.

On Night One of WrestleMania XL, Priest and Finn Balor lost the RAW Tag Team Titles to Truth and The Miz in a Six-Pack Ladder Match. During the same match, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory won the SmackDown Tag Team Titles.

However, Priest bounced back on Night Two by capturing the World Heavyweight Championship after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on Drew McIntyre. The Archer of Infamy is currently in his first reign as a World Champion in WWE.

