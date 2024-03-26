Judgment Day member reacts to The Rock making Cody Rhodes bleed at the end of WWE RAW

A member of The Judgment Day has reacted to The Rock making Cody Rhodes bleed at the end of WWE RAW. The member in question is Damian Priest.

This week's RAW saw The Final Boss appear unannounced on the red brand. Following Jey Uso's victory over Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event, Rhodes and Seth Rollins engaged in a brawl with The Bloodline before Drew McIntyre took out the World Heavyweight Champion. This led to a wild brawl between The Rock and Rhodes, as the former made The American Nightmare bleed to close the show.

Taking to Twitter/X, Priest reacted to The Rock's brutal attack on Rhodes with a three-word message.

"Da*n. No security," wrote Priest.

Teddy Long discussed The Rock using non-PG promos on WWE television

Since returning to WWE and turning heel, The Rock has primarily delivered non-PG promos on television.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long discussed the same, explaining the reason behind The People's Champ's recent promos.

"That's a great promo, and I like it, and people must understand this. Okay, Rock is an actor, okay? That's what Rock does. So people got t0 quit taking everything serious. This is WWE, World Wrestling Entertainment. So this is Hollywood, ladies and gentlemen. I mean the more realer it is, the better it is," Long said.

At WrestleMania 40, The Rock will compete in his first official match since 2016. He will team up with Roman Reigns to take on the team of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

The Rock and Reigns will appear on next week's Monday Night RAW, the final RAW before WrestleMania 40. It remains to be seen what The Bloodline has in store for the final stretch before The Grandest Stage of Them All.

