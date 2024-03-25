The Rock's recent explicit promos being allowed has a simple reason behind them, says WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

According to a Hall of Famer, WWE is allowing The Rock's non-PG words in his recent promos for a specific reason.

The Great One has been very explicit in his on-screen campaign against Cody Rhodes, even resorting to some rather colorful language in his social media promos. While the Stamford-based promotion has stringent rules about keeping its programming PG, it appears some of those rules have been bent to allow The Rock to continue.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Hall of Famer Teddy Long stated that The Brahma Bull was justified in being explicit on-screen.

"That's a great promo, and I like it, and people must understand this. Okay, Rock is an actor, okay? That's what Rock does. So people got t0 quit taking everything serious. This is WWE, World Wrestling Entertainment. So this is Hollywood, ladies and gentlemen. I mean the more realer it is, the better it is," said Long. [1:38 onwards]

He further stated that the new guidelines may be due to WWE's new deal with Netflix.

"I think that show now, they are moving it to Netflix right? Okay well there you go. Because on Netflix you can say that, you can do whatever you want." [11:16 onwards]

Bill Apter also spoke about the recent WWE programming

According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, The Rock and Cody Rhodes mentioning each others' family members was a good move.

In the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, Apter explained:

"It's almost like where the attitude era was, but I don't know what the censorship commitee in WWE and TV stations they are running them on are thinking about this. The promos have been intense, and I have been thoroughly entertained... Now that Michelle Runnels is brought into this and Cody also recently brought up Ata (The Rock's mother), it's bringing in a human interest that's making fans even more curious as to what's gonna happen." [3:35 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next in the storyline between Rock and Cody.

