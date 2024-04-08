Judgment Day member reveals all about Rhea Ripley’s addition to the group

Rhea Ripley has played a crucial part in The Judgment Day's success. The inaugural WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor recently revealed what makes Mami the perfect fit for the group.

The Women's World Champion has been a driving force pushing the heel faction forward. Not only has Ripley dominated the women's division, but she has also helped her group members during their matches by attacking the male superstars.

During a sit-down interview with Sub Par Lover, Finn Balor and Damian Priest were asked what makes Rhea Ripley the perfect fit for The Judgment Day. In response, Balor referred to the Aussie as a menace who is very cheeky and fits in among the faction. He further claimed that The Eradicator could stand in a group like theirs, which has four men:

"She's [Rhea Ripley] certainly a bit of a menace. And she's very cheeky. She's got a cheeky wit that really fits in among the group. Especially in, you know, [of] four guys, you need to be able to stand your ground. She certainly can stand her ground. ['She can hang with the boys,' Priest added]. She's a strong, strong female," said Balor.

The Judgment Day recently won the Slammy Award in the "Faction of the Year" category.

Rhea Ripley opens up about comparisons with Chyna

The Eradicator has often got involved in altercations with male superstars after joining The Judgment Day, which has led to her getting compared to WWE Hall of Famer Chyna.

During an interview with The West Sport, the 27-year-old was asked about her take on comparisons. Ripley responded by saying she was proud of the comparison. However, she further revealed how the women's division suffered while she was helping her stablemates:

"I don’t think getting compared to Chyna is a bad thing at all. I think it’s amazing. I’m actually very proud of that fact. The only problem that I’m having at the moment is that, I’ve done all these amazing things with men that have been so good to me, and let me do these things. While I was doing that, the women’s division was suffering a little bit, and not getting built the right way," she said.

Rhea Ripley retained her title in the opening match of WrestleMania XL Night One against Becky Lynch. Ripley and Lynch put forth a highly entertaining back-and-forth contest, which ended with The Eradicator flooring The Man with the Riptide.

