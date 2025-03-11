Judgment Day member reveals romantic attraction to female WWE star

A member of The Judgment Day revealed they have a crush on a female WWE star today. The faction is currently comprised of Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Finn Balor, Carlito, and Dominik Mysterio.

Liv Morgan shared a video on Instagram today with Carlito to promote Nissin's Hot & Spicy Fire Wok product. During the video, Morgan asked the veteran to name his crush, and he revealed that he had a crush on one of his stablemates.

The former United States Champion disclosed that he had a crush on Raquel Rodriguez, and Morgan claimed that she knew it.

"This is between you and me? I think Raquel is kind of hot," he said.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo captured the title from Naomi and Bianca Belair last month on RAW. Finn Balor has the chance to become champion next week when he challenges Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship.

Dominik Mysterio revealed that he got the match for Balor this past Monday night on WWE RAW by talking to Adam Pearce, and the inaugural Universal Champion responded by hugging him.

Former WWE writer takes shot at The Judgment Day following RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo took a shot at The Judgment Day and The New Day following WWE RAW.

Both factions are currently heels on the red brand and have fun with the crowd during their promos. Dominik Mysterio is consistently booed whenever he attempts to speak, and the same can now be said for The New Day after betraying Big E.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo criticized the factions and claimed they couldn't handle heckling from fans. He compared both groups to stand-up comedians who couldn't handle a disruptive audience.

"Bro, you know what that's like? Seriously? It's like a stand-up comedian, and somebody starts heckling him, and the comedian allowing the person to heckle him and standing there and not saying anything. That's what it's the equivalent of. Yep, absolutely the exact equivalent of that." [From 12:25 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Raquel Rodriguez became the number one contender for Lyra Valkyria's Women's Intercontinental Championship by defeating Bayley last night on RAW. It will be interesting to see if Rodriguez ever finds out that Carlito has a crush on her on WWE television.

