Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley changes her social media profile picture to controversial photo

Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley recently changed her social media profile picture to a controversial photo.

On the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, The Eradicator faced her on-screen rival Liv Morgan in a singles match. Ripley eventually hit Morgan with a Riptide and locked the latter in a Cloverleaf to pick up the win.

Following Morgan's loss, a small fan was seen crying her heart out, which was caught on camera. The photo went viral as Ripley uploaded it as her profile picture on Twitter, thus reminding fans of her heelish gimmick.

The Eradicator is known for her brutal matches and her heel character inside the ring and has showcased her villainous side many times during most of her bouts.

Check out a screengrab of Rhea Ripley's Twitter account below:

Madusa mentioned that she would like to face Rhea Ripley for her retirement match

Madusa, aka Alundra Blayze, mentioned that she would like to face Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley for her retirement match.

While speaking in an interview on PWMania, Blayze recalled her time at the recent RAW XXX and mentioned how she had complimented The Eradicator and told her that the latter would be a pretty good retirement match.

Responding to Madusa's comments, Ripley stated that it would be an honor to face the WWE Hall of Famer.

"I already called her out. And I was walking past the makeup room whenever I was there for Raw XXX and I walked by I said, “yo girl looking good.” Then I came back and stuck my head and I said, “you’d probably be a pretty good retirement match.” She’s like, “Oh my God. That’s such an honor.” [H/T: PWMania]

It would be exciting to see if Madusa will return for her final match in the near future or not.

What are your thoughts on Ripley's current booking in the company? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes