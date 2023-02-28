"You’d probably be a pretty good retirement match" - Hall of Famer calls out Rhea Ripley, talks WWE return

The 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley is in her prime, heading into WWE's biggest show of the year. Ahead of WrestleMania 39, she already took on legend Beth Phoenix in tag team action.

However, The Eradicator of Judgment Day may have another legend and Hall of Famer lurking in the background.

Alundra Blayze (fka Madusa) recently sat down with PWMania to promote her autobiography titled "The Woman Who Would Be King." During the interview, Madusa revealed that she had already called out Rhea Ripley on the 30th Anniversary Special edition of RAW when the legend met her backstage.

"I already called her out. And I was walking past the makeup room whenever I was there for Raw XXX and I walked by I said, “yo girl looking good.” Then I came back and stuck my head and I said, “you’d probably be a pretty good retirement match.” She’s like, “Oh my God. That’s such an honor.” [H/T: PWMania]

Madusa praised the RAW star, even alluding to their age difference. The 59-year-old claimed she has a few more matches in her. Provided the story is right, and there is a good buildup, she could make a WWE return.

What Beth Phoenix had to say post-Elimination Chamber to her WWE rival

Ever since Rhea Ripley used Beth Pheonix as a pawn to cost Edge his match against Finn Balor at Extreme Rules back in October 2022, fans have clamored for a match between "Mami" and the Rated-R Superstar's wife.

The duo finally met in a mixed-tag team contest at the Elimination Chamber PLE. While the "Grit Couple" prevailed, The Glamazon took to Twitter to show off the scars and address Rhea, writing:

"Mean Mami. My kind of gal. *kiss emoji*," tweeted Beth.

The feud between the two women is seemingly put to rest for now. However, it's not out of the realm of possibility that they meet again on WWE TV, perhaps as soon as on the Road to WrestleMania 39 itself.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley has set her focus on dethroning Charlotte Flair as the SmackDown Women's Champion at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Their bout has the potential to even headline Night One on April 1.

Do you think Rhea Ripley should face Madusa and Beth Phoenix in singles action in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.

