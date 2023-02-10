Popular WWE match type reportedly set to return for Edge's match at WrestleMania 39 against former World Champion

It has been reported that top WWE Superstar Edge may be set to compete at WrestleMania 39 inside Hell in a Cell against his long-time rival, Finn Balor.

The two stars have been at odds with one another for many months now, their most noteworthy encounter so far arguably came at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event last October where Finn beat The Rated R Superstar in an "I Quit" Match.

With their animosity still at an all-time high, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that a Hell in a Cell match between the two stars is a big "possibility."

The two former world champions are set to collide once more on Saturday, February 18th as Balor will join forces with his Judgment Day teammate Rhea Ripley to take on the Hall of Fame husband and wife duo of Edge and Beth Phoenix.

Finn Balor sends a warning to Edge

Last month at the Royal Rumble event, the WWE Hall of Famer returned to action for the first time since Extreme Rules, where his main focus was to eliminate all three male members of The Judgment Day from the match.

After the Ultimate Opportunist got in their way again, Finn Balor and Damian Priest recently spoke to WWE on FOX stating that they were going to put The Judgment Day's founder down for good.

"I thought this fella would have had enough by now, but clearly not. So myself, Damian, Dom and Rhea are gonna put that guy out of his misery," Balor said.

2023 has been a great year so far for The Judgment Day, most notably for Rhea Ripley, who recently punched her ticket to WrestleMania 39 as she won the Women's Royal Rumble match. With this victory, the Australian star will now take on Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

