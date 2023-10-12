Judgment Day member rumored to be kicked out laughs at the thought of Dominik Mysterio being the leader of the faction

While many may argue that Dominik Mysterio is an integral part of The Judgment Day, a fellow member of the faction laughed at the possibility of him being the leader. Damian Priest was on WWE's The Bump recently and dismissed any notion of the current North American Champion as the leader of the faction.

At WWE Fastlane, Rhea Ripley stepped up to Damian Priest, convincing him not to cash in his MITB briefcase that night. Since then and after all that transpired over the last few weeks, many members of the WWE Universe believe that Mami is the leader of The Judgment Day.

On the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest was asked whether Rhea Ripley was indeed the leader of the four-member faction. The former Undisputed Tag Team Champion admitted that the leader keeps changing but laughed at the prospect of Mysterio leading the group.

"A few short weeks ago, I was the one everyone was saying was the leader. A few months before that it was Finn Balor. Before that... well nobody ever says Dom (laughs). But it's interchangeable. We're all leaders. They are right, she is a leader. And I think Finn Balor is a leader, I am a leader. I think we all share in that leadership role." [18:39 - 19:04]

While explaining how every member stepped up to take charge of a situation in the previous weeks, Priest shared examples of him, Ripley, and Balor acting as leaders. However, the former United States Champion didn't share any thoughts about Dominik Mysterio ever stepping up.

Is Damian Priest going to be kicked out of The Judgment Day?

WWE has teased the possibility of The Judgment Day breaking up quite a few times in the past. It looked like they were close to parting ways when Ripley returned a couple of weeks ago to question her stablemates' actions when Dominik Mysterio lost his North American Championship.

The faction may seem as strong as ever with very few disputes. However, a rumor doing the rounds claims that Damian Priest will soon be ejected from the group after a failed cash-in.

