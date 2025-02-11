  • home icon
Judgment Day member says Seth Rollins has cracked after recent brutal attack; The Visionary responds

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 11, 2025 02:54 GMT
Judgment Day and Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins is a former World Heavyweight Champion (source: Liv Morgan's X account and WWE.com)

A Judgment Day member fired some shots at Seth Rollins due to his recent actions. The Visionary had the perfect response.

Finn Balor has been trying to win the World Heavyweight Championship for a while but has come up short every time. However, he could get another chance to earn a world title opportunity but he has to go through Seth Rollins next week.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Rollins was interviewed by Jackie Redmond. He addressed the upcoming Elimination Chamber match and said that all eyes were on him since he was going to win the match and punch his ticket to WrestleMania. Rollins was interrupted by Finn Balor who told him that all eyes were on him since he seemed to have lost his mind in recent weeks.

Balor reminded Rollins of his recent loss to CM Punk. He also reminded The Visionary how he snapped after losing the Royal Rumble match. Rollins responded by acknowledging their history in the ring. He said he has unfinished business with Punk and loose ends to tie up with Cody Rhodes but Balor is standing in his way but that won't be the case next week.

Next week on RAW, Seth Rollins will face Finn Balor in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match.

Edited by Debottam Saha
