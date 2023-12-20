Judgment Day member seemingly gets an offer to join another current WWE faction

Following his loss on this week's Monday Night RAW, Judgment Day member JD McDonagh got an offer to join Gallus.

Gallus is currently working on NXT and consists of Wolfgang and The Coffey Brothers, Joe and Mark Coffey. The trio made their WWE debut in 2018 under NXT UK before eventually making their NXT debut in 2022.

On RAW, McDonagh lost a "Loser Leaves Judgment Day" Match to R-Truth. Shortly afterward, Gallus member Joe Coffey took to Twitter/X to tease the idea of the Irish Ace joining his faction.

"Hey Yo @jd_mcdonagh," wrote Coffey.

McDonagh responded with a GIF of the legendary Scott Hall, who famously used the "Hey Yo" catchphrase.

Later on in the same edition of RAW, Damian Priest confirmed that McDonagh was still a part of the faction and wasn't going to get booted.

Cody Rhodes spoke highly of Judgment Day member JD McDonagh

At the Survivor Series Premium Live Event, McDonagh and Rhodes crossed paths in the Men's WarGames Match.

Speaking in an interview on Gabby AF, Rhodes stated that McDonagh could be a big-time player moving forward. He said:

"He’s been one of the most impressive callups I feel from NXT, and I really wasn’t expecting it. I didn’t have low expectations, I didn’t have high expectations. But that’s potentially a big-time player moving forward. Again, could care less about him personally. His head’s giant. I mentioned the Funko pop thing. No doubt, it’s far beyond the size of his body. But probably gonna be a big-time player for WWE at some point."

McDonagh recently became an official member of The Judgment Day after he was handed the faction's jacket by Damian Priest.

