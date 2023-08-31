Judgment Day member sends a cryptic message to WWE Superstar after recent confrontation 

Tension seems to be running high within The Judgment Day. However, faction members Finn Balor and Damian Priest will soon put their issues aside and team up at the Payback Premium Live Event.

Balor and Priest will challenge Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at the show. Their stablemate Rhea Ripley stated that if the duo doesn't walk out as new champions, major changes will occur within The Judgment Day.

Taking to social media, Priest recently sent a cryptic message aimed at JD McDonagh, who has been trying his best to get on the faction's good books.

The Money in the Bank briefcase holder simply highlighted a photo of him confronting McDonagh on Monday Night RAW.

Priest's recent actions have led to Balor suffering two consecutive losses to Seth Rollins, as he failed to win the World Heavyweight Championship from The Visionary.

Vince Russo feels that WWE is wasting JD McDonagh's potential amid his storyline with The Judgment Day

Earlier this year, the Irish Ace was called up to the main roster from NXT. He has been seen working closely with Finn Balor, whom he has known for years in real life.

Vince Russo recently spoke about JD McDonagh and how WWE is wasting his momentum by not putting him in a proper storyline.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, the former writer mentioned that McDonagh seems to be going down the same path as Austin Theory.

"Bro, come on, man. This guy, man. It's another Austin Theory. This is Austin Theory 2.0. Guys that go through NXT, they appear on TV and they're just wrestlers," Russo said.

Amid the recent tension and teasing, it remains to be seen if McDonagh goes on to join The Judgment Day. As of right now, though, Balor and Damian Priest's future in the faction also remains uncertain.

