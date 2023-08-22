"It's another Austin Theory" - Former WWE writer calls out creative for failed experiment with up-and-coming RAW star (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels the company is wasting JD McDonagh by not giving him some unique angle or character.

McDonagh was one of the call-ups from NXT during the WWE Draft earlier this year. Over the past few weeks, The Irish Ace aligned himself with Finn Balor, looking to get into The Judgment Day.

On this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that guys like JD McDonagh were following the Austin Theory template. He explained that some NXT call-ups were just generic wrestlers without qualities that could set them apart from the rest of the roster.

"Bro, come on, man. This guy, man. It's another Austin Theory. This is Austin Theory 2.0. Guys that go through NXT, they appear on TV and they're just wrestlers." [20:02 - 20:15]

Vince Russo feels WWE does not want to create big stars anymore

During the same conversation, Russo explained WWE's potential motive behind creating more generic wrestlers. He spoke about Triple H's comments stating that there would probably never be stars that were bigger than the company.

"They just keep parading these wrestlers out and none of them mean anything bro. That's the thing. I give Triple H all the credit in the world. He made it clear there's not gonna be another John Cena and they have 1000 percent stuck to their word." [20:46 - 21:06]

Russo sarcastically credited The Game and the creative team for sticking to their words by not creating any new stars in the company.

Do you agree with Russo's comments about McDonagh's booking? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

