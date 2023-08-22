WWE RAW Results: Former Universal Champion returns to join Cody Rhodes; Rollins confirms details of spinal injury

We got some great matches on RAW tonight, with Chad Gable defeating Gunther, but the latter retained his title due to a technicality. We got the date for John Cena's return to SmackDown, while Kevin Owens returned to the ring tonight on RAW.

The New Day def. Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle

Chad Gable def. Gunther

Rhea Ripley def. Candice LeRae

Akira Tozawa def. The Miz

Chelsea Green & Piper Niven def. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance to retain the Women's Tag Team Titles

Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owen def. Judgment Day

Sami Zayn kicked off tonight's RAW from Quebec, Canada, and got a great reception from his home province. The Judgment Day walked out and surrounded the ring before Kevin Owens came out as well.

A brawl broke out before KO and Sami cleared the ring and challenged The Judgment Day to a tag team match in the main event.

WWE RAW Results (August 21, 2023): The New Day vs. Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle

Woods and Riddle kicked off the match, and the latter was sent into the corner early on before Kofi was tagged in. Riddle took a dropkick but made the tag to Drew, who sent Kofi flying with a tackle.

McIntyre tossed Riddle like a bowling ball at The New Day outside and took them out. Back in the ring, Riddle was isolated by The New Day, and Kofi got a springboard dive for a near fall.

Riddle tried to make the tag to Drew when The Viking Raiders showed up and drooped McIntyre from the apron. In the ring, Kofi took advantage of the distraction and hit the Trouble In Paradise for the win.

Result: The New Day def. Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle

The Viking Raiders showed up and laid out New Day after the match.

Grade: B

JD McDonagh and Finn Balor were talking backstage, and Rhea Ripley came in and sent JD away because they had Judgment Day business to take care of.

We got a hype reel for John Cena's return scheduled for the September 1 episode of SmackDown.

Gunther (c) vs. Chad Gable - Intercontinental Championship Match on RAW

Gunther had the early advantage, but Gable got some chops of his own before he was sent into the barricades by the champ. Gunther got a near fall off a powerslam in the ring before Gable came back with an armbar on the ropes.

Gable hit a big dropkick and managed to get in an ankle lock, but Gunther got out of it before taking a German Suplex for a near fall. Gunther dropped Gable from the top rope to the outside before hitting him with chops.

Gable dodged a big chop against the ring post before suplexing Gunther into the timekeeper's area before getting the win via count-out.

Result: Chad Gable def. Gunther via count-out, no title change

Grade: B+

The Judgment Day couldn't decide who would compete in the main event since Balor and Priest were not getting along. Rhea told them to work it out before the main event before leaving for her own match.

Cody Rhodes was in the middle of an interview when he walked out to the arena. Cody said that the only advantage that Judgment Day had was in numbers, and Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will even the odds, especially in Quebec, Canada.

Nakamura cut a promo in Japanese talking about how Seth Rollins was cracking under the pressure of being the champ and that he had a bad back. Nakamura added that he was going to break The Architect.

Rhea Ripley vs. Candice LeRae on RAW

Candice was sent into the corner early on but got some big strikes early on. Dominik tried to interfere but was chased off by Indi Hartwell before LeRae hit a big springboard dive.

Candice dodged a riptide and countered with a hurricanrana but was caught in a standing triangle submission. Rhea had the hold locked in tight, and LeRae eventually tapped out.

Result: Rhea Ripley def. Candice LeRae

Raquel Rodriguez came out after the match and attacked Rhea, and dragged her into the ring. Raquel got some big moves before sending her back outside with a fallaway slam. Rodriguez announced that she was now cleared to wrestle and challenged Rhea to a title match at WWE Payback.

Grade: C

The Miz was out next and claimed that he was a trendsetter, and 20 years from now, everyone will remember him but not LA Knight. He wanted to prove how much better he is by taking on Akira Tozawa tonight.

The Miz vs. Akira Tozawa on RAW

Tozawa got on the mic before the match and replied to Miz with 'Yeah' a bunch of times before the A-Lister took him down with a kick. LA Knight showed up, and the distraction allowed Tozawa to send Miz outside the ring and hit a big dive.

Back in the ring, Tozawa got a big counter but was kicked out of the corner and to the outside before taking a double leg kick through the ropes. Tozawa sent Miz into the steel steps outside before Miz got his knees up for the dive.

Tozawa reversed the Skull Crushing Finale and rolled Miz up for the win. LA Knight came in after the match and hit the Blunt Force Trauma on the Miz before walking out.

Result: Akira Tozawa def. The Miz

Grade: B

Becky Lynch was out next and talked about her legacy and said that hers was about survival. Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark walked out, and Trish made fun of Quebec before saying that she was sick of having to prove herself to the fans over and over.

Becky let us know that she will be facing Zoey in a Falls Count Anywhere match next week before facing Stratus inside the steel cage.

Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (C) vs. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance - Women's Team Title match on RAW

The challengers isolated Green in the ring, and Piper got the tag but didn't step into the ring for a big. Carter and Chance hit a double-team move on Green before Piper dragged Carter outside and flung her at the announcers' desk. Back in the ring, Niven hit a big splash on Chance and picked up the win.

Result: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven def. Kayden Carter & Katana Chance to retain the Women's Tag Team Titles

Grade: C

Seth Rollins was in an interview and said that Nakamura was right about his injuries and that he had fractures in his spine. He said that the could handle attacks on his in-ring ability but called Nakamura out for bringing up his family.

Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owen vs. The Judgment Day on RAW

We got a brawl to start off the match, and Balor was isolated early on. JD McDonagh showed up, and Priest tossed the MITB briefcase at Balor, but the referee caught it and called off the match after KO struck Balor with the briefcase.

Cody Rhodes came out and said that they should restart the main event as a six-man tag match, and the officials set it up. KO dropped Balor on the announce desk before Owens was isolated in the ring.

Zayn finally tagged in and cleared the apron before getting an elbow drop and DDT on Priest. A distraction from Rhea let Priest get the South of Heaven on Sami for a near fall.

Cody came in with the Cody Cutter on Dom and got a near fall before getting the Cross Rhodes on Balor. Dom took the Cross Rhodes as well before Sami was tagged in for the helluva kick, and KO came in with the stunner before the tag champs picked up the win.

Result: Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn & Kevin Owen def. Judgment Day

Grade: B+

