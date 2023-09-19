Judgment Day member sends message to Cody Rhodes ahead of WWE RAW

Cody Rhodes is set to take on Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day tonight on WWE RAW in Salt Lake City, Utah. Mysterio sent a message to Rhodes ahead of their Money in the Bank rematch following last week's altercation.

Dirty Dom and JD McDonagh interrupted Rhodes' promo last week about Jey Uso on RAW. The confrontation led to The American Nightmare hitting a beautiful Cody Cutter on Mysterio. He then hit the Cross Rhodes on McDonagh, who remains an associate of the stable, for his troubles.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated showdown at the Delta Center, the reigning NXT North American Champion sent a message to his nemesis.

"Cody, there is more than one royal family," Dominik said.

It's a direct shot at Cody Rhodes since his entrance theme usually says, "Wrestling has more than one royal family." That is indeed correct, as there are many wrestling families in the business, such as the McMahons, the Rhodes, the Mysterios, the Harts, the Anoa'i clan, and more.

The Judgment Day has its hands full

Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley have made a lot of enemies on their way to the top of WWE. Dominik needs to take care of Cody Rhodes in the ring, and help from JD McDonagh could be needed.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens remain a thorn in the side of The Judgment Day, with Jey Uso now entering the mix. Ripley might be done with Raquel Rodriguez, but it seems like Nia Jax will go after the Women's World Championship.

Jax returned last week to help Ripley retain her title, only for her to attack The Eradicator after the match. It will be interesting to see if The Judgment Day continues its domination tonight on WWE RAW.

Who do you think will win the Money in the Bank rematch between Cody Rhodes and Dominik Mysterio tonight on WWE RAW? Share your answers in the comments section below.