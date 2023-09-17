Judgment Day member sends a message after controversial victory over former WWE Champion

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Judgment Day member Finn Balor emerged victorious over former WWE Champion AJ Styles. Following his win, he took to Instagram to send a message.

Balor recently became a Grand Slam Champion in the promotion. At the Payback Premium Live Event, he and Damian Priest won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships by defeating Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens.

Balor posted a photo of him posing with the Tag Team Championships on his Instagram handle. He sent a four-word message, courtesy of his image caption.

"GSF. GRAND SLAM FINN" wrote Balor

On SmackDown, Balor featured in a marquee singles match against Styles, whom he defeated in a controversial manner after interference from Jimmy Uso. The Judgment Day has set its sights on The Phenomenal in recent weeks.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor recently talked about working on his promos

Finn Balor is an incredible in-ring performer and has also been putting in the work in terms of cutting promos.

According to the man himself, his promo skills only started to develop when he arrived at WWE. Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, the 42-year-old said:

"My promo skills only started to develop when I came to WWE and it's a steep curve here in WWE because you've got like guys that are at the top of their game. So when you're compared to guys like Randy Orton or John Cena, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and you're kind of in that same cast of people, of course, your skills are going to look subpar,"

He further mentioned how working as a heel has personally helped his career. He added:

"Especially since working heel, I feel like it's closer to my true personality of who I am, so I just speak as I would speak," he said. "I don't really have to sugarcoat things or kiss anyone's a** too much,"

Balor and his Judgment Day stablemates are currently feuding with Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens on Monday Night RAW.

