“It’s a steep curve” - Current WWE champion talks about working on his promos; admits his skills had been subpar

For a WWE Superstar, the ability to entertain the fans with a microphone is as important as the ability to entertain them in the ring. One star made his name across the world as one of the best in-ring performers but admitted in an interview that his promo skills were not good enough when he arrived in WWE.

Finn Balor is currently enjoying his first reign as the Undisputed Tag Team Champion with fellow Judgment Day member Damian Priest. His incredible skills in the ring have made him a fan favorite over the years, but as a member of The Judgment Day, he is also getting to exercise his chops on the microphone.

The Irishman recently appeared on the Cheap Heat podcast, where he talked about working on his promo skills. According to Balor, he feels much more comfortable now that he has had practice in front of fans on WWE television.

"My promo skills only started to develop when I came to WWE and it's a steep curve here in WWE because you've got like guys that are at the top of their game. So when you're compared to guys like Randy Orton or John Cena, Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and you're kind of in that same cast of people, of course, your skills are going to look subpar," said Balor.

He has since picked up his game when it comes to promos, and he credits the improvement to his character being close to his personality, which allows him to be natural.

"Especially since working heel, I feel like it's closer to my true personality of who I am, so I just speak as I would speak," he said. "I don't really have to sugarcoat things or kiss anyone's a** too much," Balor concluded. [h/t Wrestling Inc]

Finn talks about how impressed he is with WWE's Grayson Waller

Finn Balor (left) and Grayson Waller (right)

In the same conversation, Finn Balor singled out Grayson Waller as a young star whose work on the microphone has left him impressed.

Balor is not the only person who has been impressed by the Australian. His charisma and sense of humor have firmly established him as a talented star on the main roster. Waller even had a viral moment at Payback and left fans amused once again with his interaction with a fan at an event.

