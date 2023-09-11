“Trying to be MJF” – Fans react to 33-year-old WWE star’s hilarious conversation with a young fan 

WWE stars are known around the world, and it’s not uncommon for them to be asked for photos and autographs by adoring fans hoping to catch a glimpse of their heroes. One fan, however, got much more than a glimpse of a rising Smackdown star.

The Australian star has been getting a lot of screen time on Friday nights and has hosted guests like Cody Rhodes and Edge on his talk show “The Grayson Waller Effect.” Next week will be the biggest iteration of the talk show as he hosts 16 times World Champion John Cena. He has also found an ally on the blue brand in Austin Theory.

Recently, at an event, a young member of the WWE Universe approached Waller and asked for a picture. This ensued a hilarious conversation between the star and the fan. Waller confirmed that the kid had paid extra before taking a knee and posing for the picture. The fan had another request and asked for an autograph on his cap. This annoyed the 33-year-old, who then started blaming this generation’s kids and their parents. You can watch the entire interaction below-

The funniest part was that the supposed bad parents were the ones making the video. After his viral moment on WWE Payback, fans were once again left amused by the Australian. They also praised him for keeping kayfabe alive in the modern world. They even compared him to other stars who do the same, such as AEW World Champion MJF. You can look at the fan reaction below-

40-year-old star to possibly confront Cena on Smackdown

John Cena and LA Knight squared off in the ring at WWE Payback

WWE has booked John Cena for multiple upcoming episodes of Smackdown following his return to the company. The leader of the Cenation was the host of WWE Payback, and guest refereed the match between LA Knight and The Miz. He doesn’t have any clear directions or opponents lined up, and it's likely we find out who his first feud back will be.

After his win over The Miz, Knight got Cena’s endorsement. The megastar, however, told everyone he doesn’t need anyone’s endorsement. It seems likely that we see the 40-year-old might confront the legend. It will be interesting to see whether the company books the two stars against each other, considering they are both huge fan favorites.

