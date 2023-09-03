"Such a menace" - fans react to Grayson Waller's hilarious antics with Cody Rhodes at WWE Payback

Grayson Waller welcomed Cody Rhodes as his guest on the latest edition of "The Grayson Waller Effect" at WWE Payback. During the segment, a hilarious moment went viral and left fans in hysterics.

Rhodes was not slated to wrestle at the event, so the fans were understandably overjoyed at the sight of The American Nightmare. Cody said that he wanted this episode of the talk show to be different from all the ones in the past, where the guest flips the table over and attacks the host after being insulted by him. He instead used the show for a game-changing announcement.

While the announcement will have massive implications for RAW, there is another moment in the segment people are talking about for different reasons. During the 38-year-old's entrance, The Aussie Icon imitated Rhodes when the latter did his iconic 'WOAH!' The 33-year-old was joined by all the fans in the building, who were ecstatic to welcome the former Intercontinental Champion.

Cody Rhodes revealed that Jey Uso is now a member of the RAW roster on The Grayson Waller Effect

Cody Rhodes told the audience that he asked to be a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect because he had a major announcement. His announcement was a game changer as Jey Uso was introduced by Rhodes as the newest member of the Monday Night roster. The former Undisputed Tag Team champion split from his twin Jimmy and the rest of The Bloodline before quitting Smackdown and WWE.

Cody Rhodes' announcement came as a major surprise to both the fans in attendance and the ones watching at home. Main Event Jey's move to the red brand was another twist in The Bloodline saga. The move probably means we won't see Jey battling any of his family members anytime soon.

Waller seemed excited to have another special guest on his show at first before he started insulting the former Bloodline member. This led to Uso attacking the host before celebrating his move to RAW with the WWE Universe. The crowd was electric for Jey.

