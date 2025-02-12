Judgment Day member sends a one-word message to Bayley after her loss to former champion

Bayley was in action against Cora Jade on this week's WWE NXT. She received a message from Judgment Day member Raquel Rodriguez after her loss to the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

The 35-year-old superstar is a former NXT Women's Champion, hoping to win the gold for the second time. At Vengeance Day, she will challenge Giulia for the NXT Women's Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match featuring Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade.

Bayley broke her silence after losing to Jade. The Role Model's latest Instagram post caught Rodriguez's attention, who sent her a one-word message.

"Norman!!" Rodriguez wrote.

Check out a screengrab of Rodriguez's comment below.

Bayley will also compete in the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber match. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and two more superstars will also be setting foot inside the Chamber.

Raquel Rodriguez reveals major goal with Judgment Day stablemate Liv Morgan

Raquel Rodriguez wants to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with her tag team partner and stablemate, Liv Morgan. Rodriguez returned to WWE TV at Bad Blood 2024, helping Morgan retain the Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley.

On the Battleground Podcast, Rodriguez said she wanted to become a three-time Women's Tag Team Champion with Morgan.

"I definitely want to win the Women’s Tag Team Championship titles again with my girl Liv, so that we can be three-time women’s tag team champs. That’s a goal for sure that hopefully is something we’re gonna start pursuing soon."

Rodriguez will compete in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Roxanne Perez on Monday Night RAW. The Judgment Day member's only singles accomplishment in the company thus far is winning the NXT Women's Championship in 2021.

The 34-year-old hasn't won a singles title on the main roster but has unsuccessfully challenged for the Women's World Championship in the past.

