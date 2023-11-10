Judgment Day member sends a one-word message on social media ahead of WarGames

A Judgment Day member recently took to social media to send a one-word message. The member in question is one-half of the reigning Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Damian Priest.

Priest and Finn Balor recently regained the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The two-time champions defeated Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes to win back the belts.

On the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW, Priest and Balor will defend the titles against Jey and Rhodes in a rematch. In the lead-up to the match, Priest took to Instagram to send a one-word message.

"Undisputed! #Rise," wrote Priest.

Vince Russo recently shared his honest take on Judgment Day member Damian Priest

Vince Russo shared his honest opinion on Damian Priest and his recent booking in WWE.

Earlier this year, Priest unsuccessfully challenged for the World Heavyweight Championship, which Seth Rollins currently holds. However, at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event, he won the Men's Money in the Bank contract.

At the recently concluded Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, Priest lost a high-profile singles match against Cody Rhodes. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo slammed WWE's decision to have Priest lose a match while holding the Money in the Bank briefcase. He said:

"Not only that, bro [When asked about Priest not getting a pop]. Who did he wrestle at Crown Jewel? Bro, you can’t beat the guy who has got Money in the Bank. Do you know how stupid that is? You can’t beat the guy who has Money in the Bank, bro. That’s simple maths. That is so stupid, bro."

Priest and The Judgment Day has been feuding with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn for quite some time. At the upcoming Survivor Series PLE, Priest will be involved in the WarGames Match.

