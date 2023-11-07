"That is so stupid" - Veteran slams WWE for its booking of Damian Priest (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo has shared his thoughts on the creative direction of Damian Priest in the company.

The Archer of Infamy won the Money in the Bank contract earlier this year at the namesake premium live event. However, despite holding a prominent position on the roster, Priest was on the losing end of his match at Crown Jewel 2023 against Cody Rhodes.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that booking the Money in the Bank briefcase holder to lose a match was a "stupid" decision.

"Not only that, bro [When asked about Priest not getting a pop]. Who did he wrestle at Crown Jewel? Bro, you can’t beat the guy who has got Money in the Bank. Do you know how stupid that is? You can’t beat the guy who has Money in the Bank, bro. That’s simple maths. That is so stupid, bro." [1:05:56 - 1:06:29]

Damian Priest was on the winning end of his match on WWE RAW

Damian Priest was also in action on last night's RAW, where he teamed up with Finn Balor to defeat the New Day. The duo recently recaptured the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship from Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

The Judgment Day members will again defend their gold against the babyfaces on the red show next week in a rematch.

The Archer of Infamy will also be competing in the WarGames match this year at Survivor Series, where he will be teaming up with his Judgment Day stablemates and JD McDonagh to take on Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins.

WWE has been teasing Damian Priest's exit from his group over the last few months. Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer also speculated that Drew McIntyre could replace The Punishment in the heel faction.

