Cody Rhodes' former partner could join the Judgment Day and kick out Damian Priest from the group, believes Dave Meltzer

Former tag team partners Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre had very different nights at WWE Crown Jewel. While The American Nightmare got the better of Damian Priest, the Scottish Warrior came up short against Seth Rollins. Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer believes that the aftermath of the event could lead to some major changes within The Judgment Day, with Drew possibly replacing the Archer of Infamy.

Drew McIntyre has displayed a new side of himself lately, leaning towards a heel turn. He was seen talking to Rhea Ripley a few weeks back during a backstage segment, which led many to believe that he was conspiring with the Judgment Day.

While the Scottish Warrior fought on his own at Crown Jewel, he wasn't able to get the job done against Seth Rollins. After the bout, Drew was confronted by Rhea Ripley, who gave him an 'I told you so' look.

While many have been wondering what's next for the heel faction and Drew McIntyre, Dave Meltzer speculated on Wrestling Observer Network that the backstage segment between Mami and McIntyre could lead to the latter replacing Damian Priest in the Judgment Day.

"To replace Priest maybe." [While talking about Drew to the Judgment Day teases] [10:31]

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes has been feuding with The Judgment Day for a long time

Cody Rhodes has firmly established himself as one of the most prominent members of the WWE roster ever since returning to the company. However, the American Nightmare has been involved in a feud with Judgment Day that has been going on for months.

Cody has defeated all three male members of the group in singles matches on multiple occasions in the last few months. He also teamed up with Jey Uso to take the Tag Team Championships from Finn Balor and Damian Priest. However, the heel duo were able to re-capture the gold after an assist from Jimmy Uso.

Expand Tweet

The former AEW star also has a rich history with Drew McIntyre as the duo were once tag team partners. Dubbed The Dashing Ones, Cody and Drew even managed to win the WWE Tag Team Championships in their short time together.

With the Scottish Warrior is already unhappy with Cody Rhodes for bringing Jey Uso to RAW, him aligning with Judgment Day to exact revenge on his former partner could certainly spice up things on the red brand.

Do you think a Drew McIntyre heel turn is incoming? Sound off in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here