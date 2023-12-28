Judgment Day member sends a short message on social media after WWE MSG event

Following the recent WWE live event at the Madison Square Garden, Judgment Day member Finn Balor took to Instagram to send a short message.

Balor and Damian Priest successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Jey Uso and Sami Zayn at the MSG show.

Taking to Instagram, Balor posted a series of photos from the MSG show. The photos featured himself, Priest, and JD McDonagh, who was ringside for The Judgment Day's tag team championship match against Zayn and Jey.

"12/26 📸 x @richwadephoto," wrote Balor.

Check out Balor's Instagram post:

Edge recently talked about The Judgment Day

The Judgment Day was created by Adam Copeland, also known as Edge in WWE. The group initially included Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley, before The Rated-R Superstar was replaced by Finn Balor.

Speaking in an interview with the 3NT Wrestling podcast, Copeland spoke about Balor's addition to the group. He said:

"That was the idea with Judgment Day. I saw Priest, I saw Rhea, and I saw Finn and I knew they could do more. Finn had been given a bit of an opportunity with that, but I knew there was so much more untapped stuff. That to me was all fun and all true. I truly felt they were underutilized. That’s what I think I would like to do if I were to do it again."

He added:

"Who are these people that I could bring in and feel the difference when you’re out there of that that feels like, to really listen to an audience and be engaged with them, but understand that you’re the one pulling the strings, they’re not pulling your strings. That’s a big shift in mindset that at some point you have to take if you want to make it to the top. I know I’m going to get off and go, ‘Oh, this person, that person, this person.'"

Balor and Priest are currently in their second reign as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Their latest title defense on WWE television was against The Creed Brothers, who unsuccessfully challenged for the tag team titles on Monday Night RAW.

Are you enjoying Balor and Priest's tag team championship run? Sound off in the comments section below.