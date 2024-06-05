Judgment Day member sends a six-word message to Braun Strowman after the faction destroys him on WWE RAW

On this week's edition of WWE RAW, The Judgment Day destroyed Braun Strowman after an assist by Liv Morgan. Taking to social media, faction member JD McDonagh sent a six-word message aimed at Strowman.

Following Strowman's return on Night Two of the WWE Draft 2024, he saved Jey Uso from The Judgment Day and Logan Paul. This marked the beginning of his feud with the faction, as the former Universal Champion went on to beat McDonagh in a singles match.

This week on WWE RAW, Strowman defeated Carlito before being jumped by The Judgment Day. The Monster of All Monsters proceeded to attack Dominik Mysterio but Morgan came to his aid. Following the events on WWE RAW, McDonagh sent a six-word message to Strowman on Instagram.

"Would you like your receipt sir?" wrote McDonagh.

Check out McDonagh's Instagram post:

Vince Russo highlighted a major problem with The Judgment Day following this week's WWE RAW

Vince Russo recently discussed an issue with The Judgment Day, stating that the group hasn't made any progress.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo claimed the heel faction felt stuck with their backstage segments. He said:

"Every one of these Judgment Day [segments] is in the back is the same. Bro, just shoot one and air it all the time. Every single one is, 'We've gotta show everybody Judgment Day runs Monday Night,' like, oh my God. They don't move with any of this stuff, it's rinse, wash, repeat."

This week on WWE RAW, The Judgment Day was again involved in multiple segments. The night started with Liv Morgan trying to seduce Dominik Mysterio before Finn Balor's intervention.

Members of the group were also involved in singles matches across the night with Balor beating Dragon Lee and Damian Priest beating Rey Mysterio in the main event. The night ended with The Judgment Day standing tall over Drew McIntyre after Priest put his next challenger through the announce table.

