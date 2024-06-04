WWE veteran highlights the big problem with The Judgment Day on RAW (Exclusive) 

The Judgment Day made their presence felt on this week's WWE RAW across multiple segments. While Liv Morgan's mission to fracture the group continued, Finn Balor took on Dragon Lee while JD McDonagh faced Braun Strowman in a singles match. World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest main evented the show, as he faced Rey Mysterio. Despite a good night for the group, Vince Russo highlighted a big problem with the stable.

While Balor and Priest got wins for the group, McDonagh lost to Braun in a one-sided contest. Despite the loss, the faction got one over the former Universal Champion by utilizing the numbers game, leaving Strowman lying down after multiple hits from a steel chair.

Reviewing the show on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, WWE veteran Vince Russo said the group felt stuck and their backstage segments are the same week after week.

"Every one of these Judgment Day [segments] is in the back is the same. Bro, just shoot one and air it all the time. Every single one is, we've gotta show everybody Judgment Day runs Monday Night, like, oh my god. They don't move with any of this stuff, it's rinse, wash, repeat," said Russo. [From 28:03 to 28:08]

With Liv Morgan trying to increase tensions within the group, it'll be interesting to see what's next for the heel faction on RAW.

What did you think of WWE RAW this week? Let us know below.

