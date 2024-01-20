Judgment Day member sends a six-word message to R-Truth

The Judgment Day member JD McDonagh sent a message to R-Truth on social media.

R-Truth has been involved in a storyline with The Judgment Day for several weeks. He even defeated McDonagh in a "Loser Leaves Judgment Day" Match but was never officially added to the fearsome faction.

Taking to Twitter, JD McDonagh sent a six-word message aimed at Truth, claiming the latter was not a part of the faction.

"HE'S NOT IN THE JUDGMENT DAY!!!!!!" JD McDonagh shared.

Rhea Ripley apologized to fans after confirming that R-Truth was not a member of The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley recently confirmed that R-Truth was not a part of The Judgment Day and even apologized to the WWE Universe for the same.

While speaking on the WWE 2024 Preview Special show, Ripley briefly discussed the reunion of R-Truth and The Miz, collectively known as the Awesome Truth. Mami further asked Truth and The Miz to stay away from The Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley said:

"You know, I've had it up to here with Truth [R-Truth], I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together, don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together, and they should stay away from The Judgment Day because there's five of us and that's it. We're not looking at Truth right now and he's trying to wiggle his way in...To me, he thinks he's a part of it, but we have never signed off on that. We have not discussed this, we have not come to agreement that Truth is in The Judgment Day. So, so far he is not. Sorry everyone."

Truth and The Miz recently lost to the duo of Damian Priest and Finn Balor on Monday Night RAW.

Do you like R-Truth's storyline with The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below!

