Judgment Day member sends three-word message after the faction blindside attacks R-Truth

A Judgment Day member took to social media to send a three-word message after the faction brutally attacked R-Truth this past Monday on RAW.

The star in question is JD McDonagh. On RAW, Truth was involved in a segment with The Judgment Day after Damian Priest and Finn Balor's successful defense of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. This eventually led to McDonagh blindsiding Truth after the latter's involvement led to The Irish Ace's elimination from the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Taking to Instagram, JD shared photos from The Judgment Day's segment with Truth. He further sent a three-word message.

"WHOLESOME. FAMILY. FUN." wrote McDonagh

Check out McDonagh's Instagram post:

R-Truth teases challenging for a WWE World Championship

R-Truth has admitted that he wants to win a World Title in WWE. Speaking on The Babyfaces Podcast, Truth stated that the roof would come unglued if he won a World Championship.

The former 24/7 Champion further stated that The Judgment Day did him "wrong" and also teased a match against Damian Priest. Priest is currently the holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase. Truth said:

"I still wanna win the World Title. I think the roof would come unglued… They [The Judgment Day] did do me wrong, they did do me wrong. You know what? You might’ve brought something to existence. Wouldn’t it be crazy if it ends up being me and Damian [Priest] for the title? You never, never know because it’s the wrestling business."

Truth's storyline with The Judgment Day has been going on for months. He previously defeated JD McDonagh in a "Loser Leaves Judgment Day" Match but wasn't officially added to the faction.

The former 24/7 Champion also reunited with The Miz, who has assisted Truth in his feud with The Judgment Day.

