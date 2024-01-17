Judgment Day member sends three-word message after WWE RAW

Judgment Day member, and WWE star, JD McDonagh took to social media to send a three-word message following this week's Monday Night RAW.

On the red brand, Damian Priest and Finn Balor were victorious over the duo of R-Truth and The Miz. However, McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio suffered a loss to DIY previously the same night.

Taking to Instagram, McDonagh shared a photo with his Judgment Day stablemates and sent a short message.

"The top crew," wrote McDonagh.

Vince Russo pointed out a major issue within WWE faction The Judgment Day

Vince Russo recently pointed out a major issue within The Judgment Day, regarding JD McDonagh and Dominik Mysterio's latest loss.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted how The Judgment Day refused to address McDonagh and Mysterio's latest loss. He said:

“Why in God’s name would Damian Priest and Finn Balor be part of the group if they lose every single week? Bro, we go to a shot in the back and these two guys are (…) not Dominik, Dominik didn’t say anything, bro. They’ve taken Dominik from here to here now, I mean, he says nothing, RD [JD] McDonagh does the talking and they’re complaining about R-Truth and they just lost another match. Like, why are they even allowed in the clubhouse if they lose. That’s why Judgment Day is not over.”

The Judgment Day is currently involved in multiple feuds on Monday Night RAW. Damian Priest and Finn Balor recently defended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against The Creed Brothers. The reigning champions could potentially put their titles on the line against DIY.

The faction is also involved in a storyline with R-Truth, who previously defeated McDonagh in a "Loser Leaves Judgment Day" Match.

