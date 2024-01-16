The Judgment Day has a big problem, according to WWE veteran (Exclusive)

The Judgment Day's Damian Priest appeared with his Money in the Bank briefcase during the main event of RAW this week. Besides this, the heel group was heavily featured on the show. However, former WWE head writer Vince Russo has pointed out a significant problem with the faction.

On RAW, The Judgment Day was involved in two tag team matches. While Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh lost against DIY, Priest and Finn Balor secured a win over Awesome Truth. Elsewhere on the show, Rhea Ripley addressed the women's division before Royal Rumble 2024.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo pointed out how Mysterio and McDonagh lost another match, and the group didn't address it backstage. The veteran added that the faction wouldn't get over if they had two guys who consistently lost their bouts:

“Why in god’s name would Damian Priest and Finn Balor be part of the group if they lose every single week? Bro, we go to a shot in the back and these two guys are (…) not Dominik, Dominik didn’t say anything, bro. They’ve taken Dominik from here to here now, I mean, he says nothing, RD [JD] McDonagh does the talking and they’re complaining about R-Truth and they just lost another match. Like, why are they even allowed in the clubhouse if they lose. That’s why Judgement Day is not over,” Russo said. (23:30 - 24:15)

R-Truth confuses fans before his match against The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

R-Truth might consider himself a member of the heel group, but he was booked in a match against them this week. The former United States Champion still made his entrance with the members of The Judgment Day, confusing fans about his equation with the faction.

Truth also shared a lot of cash with Finn Balor in the ring as his cut from the sales of the new Judgment Day merchandise.

R-Truth has been cozying up to the group for a while, and fans have praised his storyline with The Judgment Day. Moreover, The Prince recently admitted that the veteran had started growing on him.

