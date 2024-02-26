Judgment Day member sends a three-word message to WWE star, reacts to emotional Instagram post

Judgment Day member Damian Priest has reacted to WWE star Raquel Rodriguez's emotional Instagram post.

On last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, the 33-year-old star returned to television for the first time in months. She ended up being the winner of a Women's Battle Royal and qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber.

Taking to Instagram, Damian Priest sent a three-word message supporting Rodriguez and expressed his love towards the 33-year-old.

"Te queremos chingona!" [translation via Google: we love you chingona]" wrote Priest.

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez detailed her condition on social media

Following her emotional return to WWE television, Raquel Rodriguez took to Instagram to detail her recent condition.

The former Women's Tag Team Champion sent out a message claiming that the condition took a toll on her body and her mental health.

She wrote:

"Being able to get back in the ring Monday meant so much to me. This has been a long couple of months. This didn’t just take a toll on my body but it took a big hit to my mental health. I isolated myself and I’m grateful I had people who love me around me to be there with me as I questioned my self worth and my future. Some blood work came back with mold and toxin poisoning that caused such a big reactions and flare up. I didn’t realize how hard it would be to work through this and not stress when it is difficult to look at yourself and not recognize what you see in the mirror."

She added:

"I have major respect for people struggling out there. I hope you know you’re not alone. I’ve had to change my workout routines, my diet, and really focus on a closer relationship with God. I miss tortillas, pickles, chocolate, tequila, baked goods and cheese but I know that God has a plan for me. I know that I can put my worries and trust in him and that one day I’ll be able to eat all those yummy things again. For now I’m focusing on the present and counting my blessing of getting to be in Perth Australia for the first time ever God is good."

It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for Rodriguez on the Road To WrestleMania XL.

